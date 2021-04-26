Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Sidli Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Sidli Assembly Constituency (AC No 31) in Kokrajhar district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Sidli Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bodaland Peoples Front candidate Chandan Brahma won Sidli constituency seat by a margin of 6% beating Independent candidate Rwngwra Narzary by 8,988 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sidli assembly constituency.