Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Sonai Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Sonai Assembly Constituency (AC No 10) in Cachar district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Sonai Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Aminul Haque Laskar won Sonai constituency seat by a margin of 6% beating Indian National Congress candidate Anamul Haque by 7,553 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sonai assembly constituency.