Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Sonari Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Sonari Assembly Constituency (AC No 106) in Sibsagar district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Sonari Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi won Sonari constituency seat by a margin of 19% beating Indian National Congress candidate Sarat Barkataky by 24,117 votes.

