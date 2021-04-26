Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Sorbhog Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Sorbhog Assembly Constituency (AC No 40) in Barpeta district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Sorbhog Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ranjeet Kumar Dass won Sorbhog constituency seat by a margin of 12% beating Indian National Congress candidate Anurupa Hannan by 19,526 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sorbhog assembly constituency.