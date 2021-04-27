Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Tezpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Tezpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 73) in Sonitpur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Tezpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Asom Gana Parisad candidate Brindaban Goswami won Tezpur constituency seat by a margin of 26% beating Indian National Congress candidate Hiranya Bhuyan by 34,663 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tezpur assembly constituency.