Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Tinsukia Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Tinsukia Assembly Constituency (AC No 122) in Tinsukia district went to polls on March 27, 2021.
Assam Election Result 2021: Tinsukia Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sanjoy Kishan won Tinsukia constituency seat by a margin of 31% beating Indian National Congress candidate Rajendra Prasad Singh by 35,069 votes.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tinsukia assembly constituency.
'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19
How states are using triage centres to manage Covid-19
Pandemic gives rise to anti-Semitic 'Zoom bombing'
Largest troop of stump-tailed macaque spotted in Assam
Leopard family reunited again in Maharashtra
NY startup aims to leave a mark with ephemeral tattoos
Post-Australia, Siraj has been a different bowler
Prince Philip’s death adds urgency to Monarchy’s plans