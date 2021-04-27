Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Titabar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Titabar Assembly Constituency (AC No 100) in Jorhat district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Titabar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Tarun Gogoi won Titabar constituency seat by a margin of 16% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasa by 17,495 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Titabar assembly constituency.