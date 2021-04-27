Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Udalguri Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Udalguri Assembly Constituency (AC No 69) in Udalguri district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Udalguri Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bodaland Peoples Front candidate Rihon Daimari won Udalguri constituency seat by a margin of 23% beating Independent candidate Anjali Prabha Daimari by 24,374 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Udalguri assembly constituency.