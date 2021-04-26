Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Udharbond Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Udharbond Assembly Constituency (AC No 12) in Cachar district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Udharbond Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mihir Kanti Shome won Udharbond constituency seat by a margin of 8% beating Indian National Congress candidate Ajit Singh by 8,606 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Udharbond assembly constituency.