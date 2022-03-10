Assembly Election Constituency-wise Result 2022 Live: Stage is set as counting of votes to begin today

In the States of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, all the necessary preparations are being finalised for the counting of votes in respect of General Elections to the five Legislative Assemblies tomorrow. In addition, the counting of votes for the simultaneous By-Poll to Majuli Assembly seat in Assam will also be taken up together. The counting process will begin at 8 am. Stay tuned for more updates.
EVM row: SP claims Varanasi official admitted to 'lapses'
A day after Akhilesh Yadav alleged that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were moved illegally in Varanasi just 48 hours before the counting of votes in state elections, his party tweeted the on-camera statement of an official conceding there were 'lapses'.
Election FAQs | When does a recount happen?
Thecountingof votes for thefivestates -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa -- is set to take place on March 10. Strong rooms with EVMsand VVPATs which weresealed off on the last day of polling, will be opened in the presence of the candidates or their representatives, returning officers and EC Special Observers on the counting day. The numbers will then be recorded on the results sheet.
Why is Yogi Adityanath holed up in his 'mutt' at Gorakhpur?
Tuesday, March 8, was the third consecutive day Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had confined himself to his 'mutt' at Gorakhpur, even as exit polls by at least half a dozen agencies projected a comfortable majority and even landslide victory for the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
