Assembly Election Constituency-wise Result 2022 Live: Stage is set as counting of votes to begin today

In the States of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, all the necessary preparations are being finalised for the counting of votes in respect of General Elections to the five Legislative Assemblies tomorrow. In addition, the counting of votes for the simultaneous By-Poll to Majuli Assembly seat in Assam will also be taken up together. The counting process will begin at 8 am. Stay tuned for more updates.