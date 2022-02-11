Assembly Polls 2022 Live: BJP not only 'distorted' history but 'destroyed' Hinduism too, says Mamata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at the Congress and former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, blaming the latter for delayed liberation of Goa. The Prime Minister also said that the Congress continues to neglect Goa till date. Meanwhile in UP, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the “double engine” government has brought “double corruption”. Stay tuned for updates.
Family above everything: Cong MP Preneet Kaur says in support of husband Capt Amarinder
Even as the Assembly elections in Punjab are around the corner, Congress MP Preneet Kaur, who is also former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s wife, continues to stay away from poll campaigning in Patiala. “Family is above everything,” she says.
Modi, Rahul train guns in last leg of Uttarakhand campaign
With two more days left for election campaigning in Uttarakhand, political slugfest between the BJP and the Congress reached a crescendo on Thursday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi training guns at each other.
People voting in large numbers as BJP govt extended security to women, traders: Adityanath
The turnout in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls shows people are voting in large numbers because of the security extended to women and traders by the BJP’s double-engine government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.
There are no riots in Uttar Pradesh, and crime and anarchy has stopped, he said.
"There is silence in the houses of those who used to indulge in riots and committed crimes as their countdown will start from March 11," Adityanath said, adding that several generations of those who indulge in riots will be made to pay as their pictures will be put up at crossings.
A heavy turnout has been seen in the first phase of polling across 58 assembly constituencies, he said.
BJP not only 'distorted' history but 'destroyed' Hinduism too: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held the BJP responsible for not only "distorting" history but also "destroying" Hinduism.
She also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses as 'Saint' only to garner votes.
Addressing a freehold rights distribution programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium, the Chief Minister said: "They (BJP) are destroying everything. They have changed history. Dalits, Adivasis are being tortured. Original Hindu religion is being forgotten, but when election comes, he (PM Modi) becomes 'saadhu'. He poses as 'sant'.
Terming Ram Krishna Paramhans and Swami Vivekananda as "real saints", she said: "One cannot become saints like them".
Punjab polls: 2.15 cr voters to decide fate of 1,304 candidates on Feb 20
Only 93 of the 1,304 candidates in the fray for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls are women, and another two are transgenders, according to officials.
There are nine candidates aged 25 years while six candidates are above 80 years. The oldest person in the fray is 94 years old and he is contesting from the Lambi Assembly constituency in Sri Muktsar
Sahib, Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said on Thursday.
Notably, Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal at 94 is India’s oldest candidate in the fray.
There are 2,14,99,804 registered voters in the state of which 1,12,98,081 are men, 1,02,00,996 women, 727 third genders, 1,58,341 persons with disabilities, 1,09,624 service voters, 1,608 NRI voters and 5,09,205 above the age of 80, Raju said.