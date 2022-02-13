Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha have come to loot Punjab, says Channi

The Election Commission relaxed Covid-19-induced restrictions on the assembly poll campaign in five states, allowing padayatras with a limited number of people and reducing the campaign ban period. Election campaign can now be conducted between 6 am and 10 pm instead of earlier 8 am to 8 pm. Stay tuned for updates.
Ignoring state leaders, Cong ropes in seniors to manage Punjab elections
The Congress is fighting to retain its turf in Punjab as its rivals are giving sleepless nights to the grand old party with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the most prominent threat, followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP-PLC combine headed by former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
The critical 30% that stands between Congress and its Uttarakhand dream
The campaigning for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections has ended and all the 70 seats are set to go to the polls in a single phase on Monday.
Akhilesh Yadav will from govt in UP, says Sanjay Raut
We have just come back from Goa & will visit UP along with Aaditya Thackeray soon. Akhilesh Yadav is going to form his govt there. Under the leadership of Aaditya Thackeray, we will fight Lok Sabha polls across the country; preparations are on for it: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Which slogans will lead to victory this time around in Uttar Pradesh?
Political parties, amid the ongoing polls in Uttar Pradesh, are exercising their grey matter to come up with witty and creative one-liners to woo voters.
Kejriwal has come to 'loot' Punjab: Channi
British had come to loot India, likewise, Kejriwal and his Delhi family such as Raghav Chadha and other outsiders have come to loot Punjab. But Punjab will show them their place, like it did to Mughals, British: Punjab CM Channi
Goa votes tomorrow for 40 Assembly seats
Goans’ love for BJP to be put to test on Valentine's Day
Goa will vote on Valentine’s Day this year and what will be put to test is its love for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been in power in the tiny coastal state for the past 10 years.
Cong MP Preneet Kaur attends BJP poll meet, seeks votes for husband Amarinder Singh
Congress MP Preneet Kaur on Saturday attending a meeting of the BJP here and sought votes for her husband Amarinder Singh in the Punjab assembly polls.
Amarinder Singh had floated his own party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) after he was unceremoniously removed as the chief minister by the Congress high command last year following a bitter tussle with party’s state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Kaur, the MP from Patiala, attended the BJP’s meeting, which had been organised for the saffron party’s ally Amarinder Singh.
Amarinder Singh-led PLC, the BJP and the SAD (Sanyukt) are fighting the state polls in alliance.
Polls in hills: Hindutva vs Uttarakhandiyat
Distress migration, joblessness, two successive years of Covid-19 lockdowns flattening its tourism-based economy and inflation are the issues that should guide the people in Uttarakhand, when they would queue up and cast votes at the 11,697 polling booths across the state on Monday. But, Uttarakhand differs from the rest of the heartland, in terms of demography and, therefore, politics.
Dalit dynamics, shadow of farmers’ stir in border state Punjab
There are many firsts in the assembly polls in Punjab. The state’s first Dalit Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is seeking a re-election. The Shiromani Akali Dal has for the first time entered into an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party for any assembly polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting the state assembly polls for the first time as a senior partner in alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress floated by Captain Amarinder Singh, who had defeated the saffron party’s veteran Arun Jaitley in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, led the Congress Government in the State since March 2017, but was forced to quit the office of the Chief Minister and the party in September 2021.
