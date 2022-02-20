Battle for UP: Akhilesh, Baghel won't vote for themselves

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and Union Minister S P Singh Baghel are fiercely contesting the Karhal Assembly seat in Mainpuri, but they will not be casting a vote for themselves in their constituency on Sunday.

Akhilesh is a registered voter in Jaswant Nagar of Etawah district, from where his uncle Shivpal Yadav is contesting the polls. Akhilesh's family members, including his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, will be casting their votes in Jaswant Nagar.

Baghel is from Agra, where voting took place in the first phase of the elections.

According to reports, there are eight such candidates in Karhal who are contesting elections but will not be able to vote for themselves in the third phase of voting, which is being held on Sunday.

Three BJP candidates from Mainpuri—Jaiveer Singh who is fighting elections from Mainpuri (city) has his vote in Sirsaganj in Firozabad; while state Minister Ram Naresh Agnihotri, belongs to Mainpuri (city) but is contesting from Bhogaon Assembly constituency; and Dr Priyaranjan Anshu Diwakar is contesting from Kishni seat and his vote is in Mainpuri (city).

Similarly, the SP's Alok Shakya's vote is in Mainpuri (city) but he is contesting from Bhogaon, while the BSP's Kuldeep Narayan is from Bhogaon and is contesting from Karhal. Congress nominee Vineeta Shakya from Mainpuri (city) is a registered voter in Kisni.

