BJP like a 'class bully', respects no one: Rahul Gandhi

BJP like a 'class bully', respects no one: Rahul Gandhi

In the same breath, Gandhi also attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, raising the incidents of violence and scams in West Bengal

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Feb 22 2023, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 15:48 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Meghalaya Assembly polls, in Shillong. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was like a "class bully" that respects no one as it thinks that it knows everything.

Addressing a poll rally in Shillong, Gandhi also attacked the TMC, alleging that the party was fighting the elections in Meghalaya to ensure that the BJP comes to power in the northeastern state.

"The BJP-RSS is like a class bully who thinks he knows everything, understands everything and has no respect for anybody else. We have to fight them collectively," he said.

Also Read: NPP, BJP will come together after the polls in Meghalaya: TMC, Congress

He said the Congress would not let the BJP harm Meghalaya's language, culture and history.

Pointing to the traditional jacket he was wearing, Gandhi told the rally, "I am wearing it as a sign of respect for your culture and tradition. My actions reflect this jacket. But, if I was to come here, as the prime minister does, put on this jacket and attack your religion, culture, history and language -- I would be insulting you."

In the same breath, Gandhi also attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, raising the incidents of violence and scams in West Bengal.

"You know the history of the TMC -- the violence and scams that take place in West Bengal. You are aware of their tradition. They spent a huge amount of money in Goa (polls) and the idea was to help the BJP. That is exactly the idea in Meghalaya. The TMC's idea in Meghalaya is to ensure that the BJP is strengthened and come to power," he alleged.

Gandhi also alleged that Conrad K Sangma-led MDA government in the state was involved in corruption.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Meghalaya
Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023
Meghalaya Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
BJP

What's Brewing

Track work on at world’s highest railway bridge in J&K

Track work on at world’s highest railway bridge in J&K

Dissecting Musk’s tweets: memes, jokes & echo chamber

Dissecting Musk’s tweets: memes, jokes & echo chamber

Novel tech to aid nanoscopic imaging

Novel tech to aid nanoscopic imaging

‘Spider venom evolved with preying, defence patterns’

‘Spider venom evolved with preying, defence patterns’

Five martial art forms to add to your routine

Five martial art forms to add to your routine

5 things to do when you’re stuck in traffic

5 things to do when you’re stuck in traffic

In this Meghalaya village, everyone has their own tune

In this Meghalaya village, everyone has their own tune

Light pollution: Time to pay attention

Light pollution: Time to pay attention

 