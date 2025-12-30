Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Temples see massive rush as devotees offer prayers

Vaikuntha Ekadashi was celebrated with great devotion on December 30, observing the day the celestial gates to Lord Vishnu’s abode are opened to the faithful. From observing fasts to the rhythmic chanting of mantras, the day began with prayers and offerings to Lord Vishnu. Long queues were observed around temples as hundreds sought a glimpse of the deity through the Vaikuntha Dwaram, believing this sacred act offers a direct path to heaven. Take a look at the pictures