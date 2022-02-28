Goa Assembly Elections: Calangute Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Calangute Assembly Constituency (AC No. 8) in North Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Calangute Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Michael Vincent Lobo won Calangute constituency seat securing 11136 votes, beating INC candidate Joseph Robert Sequeira by a margin of 3825 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Calangute constituency were 24541. Of that, 19,912 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

