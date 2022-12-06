Gujarat Election: Bhavnagar East Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Bhavnagar East constituency (AC no.104) in Bhavnagar district went to polls on December 1, 2066. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Bhavnagar East is a legislative assembly constituency in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Bhavnagar East constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Dave Vibhavari won Bhavnagar East Assembly constituency seat after securing 87323 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Rathod Nitaben Babubhai by a margin of 22442 votes. In 2017, Bhavnagar East constituency had 243565 voters, including 124325 males and 119237 females. The constituency also had 3 third gender voters. The Bhavnagar East assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 54.486% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.