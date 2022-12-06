Gujarat Election: Jamnagar South Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Jamnagar South constituency (AC no.79) in Jamnagar district went to polls on December 1, 2041. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Jamnagar South is a legislative assembly constituency in Jamnagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Jamnagar South constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Ranchhodbhai Chanabhai Faldu (R.C.Faldu) won Jamnagar South Assembly constituency seat after securing 71718 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Ashok Lal by a margin of 16349 votes.



In 2017, Jamnagar South constituency had 206582 voters, including 106288 males and 100292 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters.



The Jamnagar South assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.41% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.