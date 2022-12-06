Gujarat Election: Manavadar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Manavadar constituency (AC no.85) in Porbandar district went to polls on December 1, 2047. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Manavadar is a legislative assembly constituency in Porbandar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Manavadar constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Chavda Jawaharbhai Pethaljibhai won Manavadar Assembly constituency seat after securing 88570 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Nitinkumar (Tinubhai) Valjibhai Fadadu by a margin of 29763 votes.



In 2017, Manavadar constituency had 234814 voters, including 123171 males and 111643 females.



The Manavadar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 56.906% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.