In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Talala constituency (AC no.91) in Junagadh district went to polls on December 1, 2053. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Talala is a legislative assembly constituency in Junagadh district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Ahir Bhagabhai Dhanabhai Barad won Talala Assembly constituency seat after securing 85897 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Parmar Govindbhai Varjangbhai by a margin of 31730 votes. In 2017, Talala constituency had 208194 voters, including 107991 males and 100203 females. The Talala assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 58.286% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.