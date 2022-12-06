Gujarat Election: Vansda Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Vansda constituency (AC no.177) in Valsad (ST) district went to polls on December 1, 2051. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Vansda is a legislative assembly constituency in Valsad (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Anantkumar Hasmukhbhai Patel won Vansda Assembly constituency seat after securing 110756 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Mahla Ganpatbhai Ulukbhai by a margin of 18393 votes.



In 2017, Vansda constituency had 274532 voters, including 136996 males and 137536 females.



The Vansda assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 51.384% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

