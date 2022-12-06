Gujarat Election: Visnagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Visnagar constituency (AC no.22) in Mahesana district went to polls on December 5, 2037. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023

Visnagar is a legislative assembly constituency in Mahesana district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Visnagar constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Patel Rushikesh Ganeshbhai won Visnagar Assembly constituency seat after securing 77496 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Patel Mahendrakumar S. (Mahesh Patel) by a margin of 2869 votes.

In 2017, Visnagar constituency had 211833 voters, including 110362 males and 101471 females.

The Visnagar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.238% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.