Gujarat Elections: Alpesh and Hardik win battle of prestige, Mevani survives BJP onslaught

In 2017, this trio had given the ruling BJP its biggest scare while campaigning for Congress which ended up winning 77 seats and reducing the BJP to 99 seats, its worst winning tally. In five years, Jignesh Mevani joined Congress while Thakor and Hardik Patel switched loyalty to BJP. While Mevani survived BJP's winning juggernaut, it was a smooth sailing for Thakor and Patel.

Jignesh Mevani

Jignesh Mevani, one of the working presidents of Gujarat Congress, has won from Vadgam seat again by a margin of little than 5000 votes. Mevani, a prominent Dalit face, defeated his rival Manilal Vaghela, who had joined BJP from Congress.

In 2017, Mevani had contested the poll as an independent candidate. Back then, Vaghela had withdrawn from the contest as Congress candidate in support of Mevani.

The 41-year-old is also the convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, which fights for dalit rights in the state. Vadgam is in Banaskantha district of north Gujarat and traditionally was a Congress bastion. Reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidate, Vadgam seat also has sizable Muslim voters. Mevani garnered 94765 votes against Vaghela's 89837. This victory may help Mevani get a bigger role as a national leader in Congress.

Hardik Patel

29-year-old Hardik Patel, who switched to BJP about six months ago from Congress, won from Viramgam Assembly seat in Ahmedabad district. Came to prominence by opposing BJP in 2015 during Patidar agitation, Hardik Patel received 49 percent vote share while runner up AAP and Congress shared 23.75 % and 21.39 percent vote share respectively. Congress had won this seat in 2012 and 2017.

Alpesh Thakor

It was a battle of prestige for Alpesh Thakor, one of the popular OBC leaders in the state. After winning from Radhanpur Assembly seat in north Gujarat in 2017 on Congress ticket, he had joined BJP. Two years later, he jumped ship to BJP and was defeated by Congress in the byelection from Radhanpur seat. The BJP gave him ticket to contest from Gandhinagar South seat, where his victory was doubtful due to BJP's internal rifts. However, he has won the seat by a margin of 43,064 votes from his Congress rival.