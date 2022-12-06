Himachal Pradesh Election: Ghumarwin Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Ghumarwin Assembly Constituency (AC No. 47) in Bilaspur district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023. Ghumarwin is a legislative assembly constituency in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Ghumarwin constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Rajinder Garg won Ghumarwin Assembly constituency seat after securing 34846 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Rajesh Dharmani by a margin of 10435 votes. In 2017, Ghumarwin constituency had 81460 voters, including 40732 males and 40727 females.The constituency also had one third gender voter in 2017. The Ghumarwin assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 56.8% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.