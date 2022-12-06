Himachal Pradesh Election: Jhanduta Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Jhanduta Assembly Constituency (AC No. 46) in Bilaspur district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023. Jhanduta is a legislative assembly constituency in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Jhanduta constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Jeet Ram Katwal won Jhanduta Assembly constituency seat after securing 24068 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Beeru Ram Kishore by a margin of 4962 votes. In 2017, Jhanduta constituency had 72355 voters, including 37071 males and 35284 females. The Jhanduta assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 44% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.