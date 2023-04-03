I'll seek re-election only from Shiggaon: CM Bommai

Scotching rumours about him contesting from a second seat, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday asserted that he would seek re-election only from his Shiggaon constituency that he has represented since 2008.

“Aren’t you (media) aware of which constituency I represent? People of Shiggaon have elected me since I started contesting. This time, too, it wouldn’t be different,” Bommai said.

Bommai’s clarification came in the backdrop of speculation that Bommai might contest from a second seat - Davangere North or Channagiri - along with Shiggaon.

Addressing a news conference after inaugurating the BJP’s media centre at Malleshwara in Bengaluru, Bommai exuded confidence on retaining power in the state based on pro-incumbency factors. He said the ruling party tried to bring all communities under a single umbrella of social reforms.

Also read | Karnataka SC/ST quota hike backed by data: CM Bommai

Bommai listed out development works taken up by the BJP government. “Our government has built toilets, provided electricity to every house, and launched schemes for women, youths, working classes, and girl children in the last four years,” he said.

“We did not waste time in giving title deeds to Banjaras, besides converting their tandas into revenue villages. All-round development was ensured amidst the Covid pandemic, floods and global recession due to pandemic,” Bommai said and dared the Congress leaders to come out with what they had done when they were in power.

Bommai said the previous Congress government was busy in dividing castes and religions.

“We are fixing it,” he said. “In their time, law and order machinery had collapsed completely. The state did not see development under the Congress rule and those days were the dark days in the history of Karnataka,” he argued.

Bommai also formally launched the party’s campaign theme song titled ‘BJP Ye Bharavase’ and a 10-minute video clip describing the Congress’ ‘misrule’.