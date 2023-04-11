Amit Shah will decide when to release BJP candidate list, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Home Minister Amit Shah will take a call on when to release first list of candidates for assembly polls, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

Emerging from a day-long meeting with BJP National President J P Nadda and others here, the Chief Minister said discussion on all 224 constituencies have been completed. Again leaders will meet on Tuesday and review the entire list, he said.

"For some of the seats, the party top leaders will take a call on whom to field," he said without elaborating which of those constituencies.

There will be some surprise candidates in the list and new experiments will be made including selection of candidates, he said.

Those facing corruption charges and having sex CDs are unlikely to get seats, the CM said.

The leaders held detailed discussion on candidates, poll strategy, and rallies by national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the campaign.

To a question on Yediyurappa leaving for Bengaluru early, the CM said Yediyurappa gave valuable suggestions for all the issues. His inputs were also considered in all the subjects, the CM said.