Amit Shah will decide when to release BJP candidate list, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Home Minister Amit Shah will take a call on when to release first list of candidates for assembly polls, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.
Emerging from a day-long meeting with BJP National President J P Nadda and others here, the Chief Minister said discussion on all 224 constituencies have been completed. Again leaders will meet on Tuesday and review the entire list, he said.
"For some of the seats, the party top leaders will take a call on whom to field," he said without elaborating which of those constituencies.
Also Read | BJP list delayed as PM objects giving tickets to children of MLAs, MPs
There will be some surprise candidates in the list and new experiments will be made including selection of candidates, he said.
Those facing corruption charges and having sex CDs are unlikely to get seats, the CM said.
The leaders held detailed discussion on candidates, poll strategy, and rallies by national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the campaign.
To a question on Yediyurappa leaving for Bengaluru early, the CM said Yediyurappa gave valuable suggestions for all the issues. His inputs were also considered in all the subjects, the CM said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology
BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips
TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills
Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals
Coordination a must for glacier research
Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters
Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again
Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai