K'taka: Bommai for Shiggaon, BSY's son for Shikaripura

BJP releases first list of 189 candidates for Karnataka polls, fields CM Bommai from Shiggaon

Polls to elect the next state Assembly of Karnataka will take place in a single phase on May 10

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 11 2023, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 22:37 ist
Chief Minister Bommai (L), B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra. Credit: PTI/IANS Photos

The BJP on Tuesday released its first list of 189 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from his traditional Shiggaon constituency.

Announcing the names, BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said 52 of the 189 candidates are new faces and eight women. Thirty-two of the candidates belong to OBCs, 30 Scheduled Castes and 16 Scheduled Tribes.

Among the candidates named in the first list, nine are doctors, five advocates, three academicians, one retired IAS officer, one retired IPS officer, three retired government employees and eight social activists, he added.

The candidates have been selected to bring in a new generation leadership and fresh ideas, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is Karnataka poll-incharge for the party, said addressing the press conference here.

The party fielded Chief Minister Bommai from his traditional Shiggaon constituency.

BJP veteran and former CM B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra will contest from his father's Shikaripura constituency.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi will contest from his traditional Chikmagalur seat.

Karnataka minister R Ashoka will contest against state Congress chief D K Shivakumar in Kanakapura and also fight from one more seat, the BJP announced.

State minister V Somanna will contest against former chief minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress in Varuna, and also fight from one more seat.

The party's Central Election Committee had met on Sunday and senior party leaders, including those from the state, held hectic parleys since then to finalise the list by incorporating the suggestions made at the meeting, attended among others by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The period for filing nominations begins from April 13 and will continue till April 20.

The BJP aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
BJP

