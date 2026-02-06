<p>Chintamani (Chikkaballapur district): A class 10 student of Kittur Rani Channamma residential school at in the taluk, was found to be pregnant. Following the incident, Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) director P S Kantharaju suspended principal D V Nagarathnamma and in-charge hostel warden B S Savithakumari pending inquiry.</p>.<p>The incident came to light after the school staff found changes in the girl's body and subjected her to medical examination at Chintamani government hospital in the presence of her parents.</p>.<p>The KREIS rules laid down in 2022 stipulate regular health checks for girls from the doctors of the government hospital. The girls should be subjected to medical examination after they return from holidays.</p>.<p>In this case, the principal and the warden have not followed the rules and hence they have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty, the order issued by KREIS director stated.</p>