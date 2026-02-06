Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: School girl found pregnant; principal, warden suspended

The incident came to light after the school staff found changes in the girl's body and subjected her to medical examination at Chintamani government hospital in the presence of her parents.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 23:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 23:34 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us