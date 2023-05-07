BJP upbeat as Modi enthralls supporters in Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections

A beaming and waving Narendra Modi on Saturday traversed through south and central Bengaluru as the prime minister and the BJP's biggest vote-catcher sought to deliver a final push to the BJP with his roadshow for the Assembly polls on May 10.

Huge crowds lined up on either side of the route that was dotted with cutouts of Hanuman - a clever ploy by the party looking to exploit the recent row over the Congress proposal to ban the Bajrang Dal. Many in the crowd also wore Hanuman masks.

Wearing a 'Mysuru Petha', Modi, too, played to the gallery, bowing in front of every Hanuman cutout, a gesture which was greeted with 'Jai Bajrang Bali' slogans by the boisterous crowd.

The 26.5-km roadshow began from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South and ended at Malleswaram's Sankey Tank. It was covered in about three hours and touched about 13 Assembly segments.

Former minister and Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar told reporters that Lord Hanuman is symbol of simplicity and knowledge, and whenever Hindus launch any victory march like this, Hanuman adorns the vehicles (chariots). So, there is nothing wrong in wearing Lord Hanuman’s masks or installing huge cutouts, he said.

Standing on a specially designed vehicle, Modi greeted the frenzied crowds as people showered flowers; and Modi did the same.

The entire stretch was an explosion of saffron as supporters wearing saffron scarves, caps and holding saffron flags lined up. Several women held ‘arati’ plates and danced in anticipation of the PM's arrival in a festival-like atmosphere.

BJP supporters beat drums and waved BJP flags even before PM Modi's roadshow began. Modi accepted garlands from Mantralaya seer Subudhendra Teertha swamiji and the monks of the Ramakrishna Ashram during the roadshow. As a mark of respect to the seers, Modi bowed the moment his vehicle passed them.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s family members, including his sister and brother-in-law, who reside in Basaveshwaranagar, also gathered at a spot to greet Modi.

BJP sources said the party had organised over 40 tonnes of flowers for Saturday’s roadshow alone. Modi was accompanied by MPs Tejasvi Surya (Bengaluru South) and P C Mohan (Bengaluru Central) in the vehicle along with SPG personnel.

Describing PM Modi’s roadshow as a grand success, Surya told reporters that more than 10 lakh people waiting to have a glimpse of Modi shows that he is the most beloved leader of all time in the country.

“His mega roadshow has given a required boost to our party in the city as well as in the state. After the success of this rally, I can comfortably say that we will return to power with a thumping majority on May 13 (result day),” he said.

The roadshow, earlier scheduled to be held for eight hours on Saturday alone, was split into two parts — on Saturday and Sunday - to avoid inconveniencing the public. The much shorter roadshow, about 8 km, between Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra to Trinity circle, will be held on Sunday.