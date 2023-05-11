Both Siddu, DKS should get CM opportunity: Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda

Senior Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda on Thursday said both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar must be considered for the chief minister’s job.

Gowda said this in the backdrop of exit polls giving Congress the edge.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are “eligible” to become the CM, Gowda said. “Both should get the opportunity. This is what people and party workers are saying. That’s my opinion also,” said Gowda, a former minister who is awaiting the people’s result on his bid to get another term as the Byatarayanapura MLA.

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections

Gowda’s statement comes amid talk that if the Congress wins the election then a chief ministerial tussle could break out between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. There is also a grapevine that Siddaramaiah will be CM for 2.5 years and then Shivakumar.

Gowda stressed that the new CM will be chosen “smoothly”.

Citing surveys based on public opinion, Gowda said Siddaramaiah is the “most popular” leader across parties. “We must respect that,” he said.

“When it comes to party organisation and facing challenges, DK Shivakumar has the capacity to make the impossible possible. There's nobody like him in any party,” Gowda said, adding that both leaders must be “recognised”.

Gowda did not rule out the creation of a deputy chief minister’s post if Congress forms the government, but scoffed at the idea. “I feel it's not in line with the idea of discipline. But in the human world, we must make such accommodations to take everybody along,” he said. “As you know, there's no deputy CM post going by Constitution. It’s created to respect someone's seniority or contribution. It's not wrong.”

Gowda expressed confidence that Congress will achieve a clear majority. “People want a stable government,” he said, ruling out an alliance. “We haven’t kept any door open,” he said to a question on allying with JD(S) if the Congress falls short of the halfway mark.