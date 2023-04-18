BSY will oppose if I get ticket only because I'm his son: Vijayendra

Shikaripur has drawn the state’s attention ever since former chief minister B S Yediyurappa announced that his younger son and state BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra will contest election here. Vijayendra has been campaigning vigorously in the villages. He sits down with Nrupathunga S K of DH for an interview. The excerpts:

Was entering politics your choice or your father’s advice?

I had not even thought of politics as two of my family members - Yediyurappa, Raghavendra - were already there. The workers of Varuna constituency introduced Vijayendra to Karnataka and the party gave him responsibilities. After my father decided to retire from electoral politics, party workers from Shikaripur met my father and said either you (Yediyurappa) or Vijayendra must contest from Shikaripur. It was discussed with the BJP central leadership. Finally, they approved.

How do you feel now that you are the Shikaripura candidate?

I consider myself lucky for getting an opportunity to represent the constituency that made my father chief minister.

How did you become popular among youths?

I am still a beginner in politics. I served as BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary and organised conventions successfully. I worked hard to ensure that BJP wins KR Pete and Sira seats (where the party lacked a strong base) in byelections.

Tell us about your preparations?

We have immense confidence in the party workers and the voters and development works implemented by my father and brother. Workers are our real strength.

People complain that dynastic politics is against the spirit of democracy. What’s your take on this?

My father will be the first person to oppose If I am given ticket only because I am his son. The party gave me positions noticing my organisation skills. Family politics is a curse for the country and the state. But I am one of the young leaders the party wants to groom.

Why should people vote for you in this election?

Under my father, all villages have witnessed development. The airport in Shivamogga, Shahi garments factory in Shikaripur are a few examples. I have my own vision and I want to generate employment.

What is your promise to voters?

They know very well the development works implemented by my father and brother. They know that I will also carry on the same.

What are the qualities you like to imbibe from Yediyurappa?

I want to imbibe his never-say-die attitude, perseverance and genuine concern for poor people.

A faction in BJP is against you? How will you tackle it?

I don’t want to blame anyone. They are senior leaders. I’m willing to accept their suggestions.

What was Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s message to you during your meeting with him?

BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, where the party was not strong, due to his strategies. I have learnt from his organisation skills.

There is an allegation that there is a secret understanding between Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Yediyurappa over Varuna and Shikaripura seats. What do you like to say?

I have said that I am ready for any challenge. But I was asked to contest from here. It does not mean there is an understanding.

People of Banjara community have alleged that BJP and Yediyurappa meted out injustice to them over reservation. What is your reaction?

The community has not been meted out injustice in any way. Some people created violence in Shikaripur during the protest to tarnish the community’s image.

Muslims have complained that their share of reservation had been given to Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats. Your reaction?

Muslims have been included under economically weaker sections. They can still benefit from 2B category.