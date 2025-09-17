<p>As promised, Samsung has begun rolling out the latest Android 16-based One UI 8 update to all eligible Galaxy phones.</p><p>The rollout process is conducted in phases spread over several months. It is expected to be completed by the end of December 2025. However, it should be noted that only the premium Galaxy S, A, Z foldable phones and premium Galaxy Tab S and A series devices are slated to get the Android 16 update first.</p><p>The Galaxy F and M series will get the One UI 8 update a little later.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Review: AI power and premium design shine.<p>List of Samsung phones eligible for Android 16-based One UI 8 update:</p><p><strong>Galaxy S series device:</strong> Galaxy S21 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, S22 FE, S23, S23+, S23 Ultra S23 FE, Galaxy S24, S24 Plus. S24 FE, S24 Ultra, Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra and S25 Edge.</p><p>Note: The recently released Galaxy S25 FE runs Android 16-based One UI 8 out of the box.</p>.<p><strong>Galaxy Foldable devices:</strong> Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Z Flip4, Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Z Flip5, Z Fold5, Z Fold 6, Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.</p><p> [Note: Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7 and Flip7 FE run Android 16-based One UI 8 out-of-the-box]</p><p><strong>Galaxy A series:</strong> Galaxy A23, A24, A25, A26, A32, A33, A34, A35 5G, A36, A53, A54, A55 5G, A56 5G, Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A15, Galaxy A14 and the Galaxy A16.</p><p><strong>Galaxy M series:</strong> The Galaxy M56, M55, M54, M53, M35, M34, M33 and M15 series.</p><p><strong>Galaxy F series:</strong> The Galaxy F56, F55, F54, F34, F16 F15, and F06 series.</p><p>Galaxy Tab S series: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+, Tab S10 Ultra, Tab S10 FE, Tab S9 FE+, Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+, Tab S9, Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 series.</p><p><strong>Android 16: Key features you should know</strong></p><p>The new update brings Android 16's refreshing Material-3 expressive user interface. animations. It is optimised to deliver enhanced user experience in different device form factors and personalised, proactive suggestions.</p><p>Android 16 is bringing the Live Updates feature, which offers options to compatible apps such as cab service, food delivery and e-commerce to show the live feed on the lock screen about the latest status update of the delivery or estimated time of arrival of the taxi. It will be integrated with the Now Bar on the lock screen.</p><p>Android 16 also brings Advanced Protection features, which enable an array of robust device security features that protect the user from online attacks, harmful apps, unsafe websites, scam calls and more.</p><p>Also, there is a privacy security feature, which makes stolen Samsung phones useless.</p>.Android 16's 'Advanced Protection' features will make stolen phones useless.<p>Besides Google's Android features, Samsung has introduced some of its own security upgrades, including Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). It is a new security architecture designed to safeguard the personal information shared on the phone to run generative Artificial Intelligence features such as Now Brief. KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the device, ensuring each app can only access its own sensitive information.</p><p>With the improved Knox Matrix update, the phone will be able to automatically sign out of online accounts of apps if flagged for serious risks. Also, it will send notifications across connected Galaxy devices and offer additional guidance on how to protect data.</p>.<p><strong>Here's how to install Android 16-based OneUi 8 update on your Samsung phone or tablet:</strong></p><p>Just open the Settings >> Software update >> download and install the update</p>.Android 16: Seven key features you should know about Google's latest mobile OS.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>