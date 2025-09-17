Kiccha Sudeep to make a cameo in Dhurva Sarja's 'KD the Devil'

<p>The Kannada movie <em>KD The Devil</em> is one of the most highly anticipated Indian films, with sky-high expectations from the audience. With a stellar cast that includes Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty, the film's excitement has reached new heights with the latest addition of Kiccha Sudeep.</p><p>Reports suggest that the star has filmed a brief cameo for the movie. Confirming the same, director Prem took to his social media and shared a series of pictures.</p>.<p>In the photos, Prem is seen flanked by Dhruva Sarja and Kiccha Sudeep on the sets of the film. This development has raised the buzz and expectations even further.</p><p>With Kiccha Sudeep's addition to <em>KD The Devil</em>, the craze around the film has further soared, especially among Kiccha Sudeep fans. His fans are eager to see Kiccha performing some high-octane scenes with ‘Action Prince’ Dhruva Sarja.</p><p>Buzz has it that Kiccha Sudeep's character will be seen entering at a crucial juncture, elevating the viewing experience. Kiccha Sudeep and Dhruva Sarja will be seen adding intensity and elevating the film with their adrenaline-pumping action scenes, giving the audience an exciting and unforgettable visual experience.</p><p>On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Dutt made headlines with their gripping portrayals as Satyavati and Dhak Deva, making a grand comeback to the Kannada film industry.</p><p>While KVN Productions will be the presenters of the Kannada version, the Hindi version will be presented by AA Films, headed by Anil Thadani. The Telugu version will be presented by ‘Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram,’ headed by Sai Korrapati. The Tamil version will be presented by the Tamil distribution company ‘Red Giant Movies,’ headed by Udhayanidhi Stalin. The Malayalam version will be presented by ‘Aashirvad Cinemas,’ headed by Antony Perumbavoor.</p><p><em>KD The Devil</em> is an upcoming Indian Kannada-language action-drama film directed by Prem and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions. <em>KD The Devil</em> is KVN’s fourth project, which is loosely based on Bengaluru’s gang wars of the 70s and is expected to hit theaters in October 2025.</p>