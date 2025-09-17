Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Kiccha Sudeep to make a cameo in Dhurva Sarja's 'KD the Devil'

Kiccha Sudeep and Dhruva Sarja will be seen adding intensity and elevating the film with their adrenaline-pumping action scenes, giving the audience an exciting and unforgettable visual experience.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 08:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 08:00 IST
Entertainment NewsKiccha SudeepKannada filmsKannada Film IndustryTrendingDhruva Sarja

Follow us on :

Follow Us