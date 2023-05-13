Congress victory in Karnataka is PM Modi's defeat: Jairam Ramesh

Cong victory in K'taka is Modi's defeat: Jairam Ramesh

Earlier, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala also said his party is winning big

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 13 2023, 07:48 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 07:48 ist
Jairam Ramesh. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that the party's win will be PM Modi's defeat and this will pave the way for Congress to form the government at Centre after 2024 General Elections. He said, 'Congress' victory in Karnataka is PM Modi's defeat because no one campaigned in Karnataka except him. After (BJP's) Karnataka's defeat, Delhi's door is open for Congress in 2024.'

Earlier, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala also said his party is winning big. 

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections here

"Congress is going to win with a thumping majority. I also want to thank all the 6.5 crore Kannadigas for the way they have inspired confidence in Congress," he said. At a meeting in Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence here, senior leaders are said to have discussed the likely results district-wise and made a list of prospective winners.

The counting for Karnataka Assembly Elections held on May 10 is to take place today from 8am. 

Jairam Ramesh
Congress
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
BJP
Narendra Modi

