Congress victory in Karnataka is PM Modi's defeat: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that the party's win will be PM Modi's defeat and this will pave the way for Congress to form the government at Centre after 2024 General Elections. He said, 'Congress' victory in Karnataka is PM Modi's defeat because no one campaigned in Karnataka except him. After (BJP's) Karnataka's defeat, Delhi's door is open for Congress in 2024.'

#WATCH | #KarnatakaElections | "During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, we were there for 27 days in Karnataka and visited 7 districts. We don’t have any doubt. We will get majority votes. We have promised 5 guarantees in our manifesto, and because of these guarantees Congress is… pic.twitter.com/QzbWRAmEXm — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

Earlier, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala also said his party is winning big.

"Congress is going to win with a thumping majority. I also want to thank all the 6.5 crore Kannadigas for the way they have inspired confidence in Congress," he said. At a meeting in Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence here, senior leaders are said to have discussed the likely results district-wise and made a list of prospective winners.

The counting for Karnataka Assembly Elections held on May 10 is to take place today from 8am.