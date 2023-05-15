D K Shivakumar cancels Delhi visit, says Cong won 135 seats under him

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Monday evening cancelled his visit to New Delhi for talks with the high command, but not before making the party's big election win his report card to strengthen his chief ministerial claim.

"I don't have the strength to speak about other's numbers. My strength is 135 and I'm the party president. It is under my presidency that the party has won 135 seats," Shivakumar told reporters amid claims that Siddaramaiah enjoys the backing of many MLAs.

"I am a single person. I don't have a number. I don't believe in worshipping an individual. I worship the party," Shivakumar added.

Also Read | Karnataka: Power play for CM post shifts to Delhi, all eyes on Congress top brass

After saying he will go to New Delhi, Shivakumar later complained of stomach ache. "It's burning. It looks like some infection. The doctor is coming now. Please let me be," Shivakumar said.

On Monday, Shivakumar celebrated his 61st birthday amid suspense over the CM's chair. Earlier in the day, Shivakumar seemed indifferent on visiting New Delhi. "It's my birthday today. I have to meet friends, perform rituals," he said.

A group of pontiffs from across the state met DK Suresh (the Bangalore Rural MP) and extended support to his brother Shivakumar's chief ministerial ambition.

Shivakumar maintained that he had delivered on his promise to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on winning Karnataka.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Siddaramaiah held talks with MLAs loyal to him. Some of them even accompanied him to the national capital.

Some MLAs favouring Siddaramaiah have openly announced their stand. For example, Basavaraj Rayareddi (Yelaburga) and KN Rajanna (Madhugiri) said they want Siddaramaiah as the CM.

"I won't respond to statements made by others. I'm alone. I have led the party with courage. I've proven by capability. I didn't lost heart when our MLAs left us (during the 2019 defections)," Shivakumar said. "Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have given me strength. I now leave it to them," he said.