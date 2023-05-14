DKS signals his intention to become next Karnataka CM

D K Shivakumar signals his intention to become next Karnataka CM

Speaking to reporters at Nonavinakere, Shivakumar said the Congress and the Legislature Party will decide the next chief minister of Karnataka

PTI
PTI, Tumakuru ,
  • May 14 2023, 17:40 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 17:40 ist
D K Shivakumar. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after the Congress romped to victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the party's state unit president D K Shivakumar on Sunday hinted that he is in the chief ministerial race saying he took everyone along and never sought anything for himself.

He also brushed aside speculations about differences between him and former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters at Nonavinakere, Shivakumar said the Congress and the Legislature Party will decide the next chief minister of Karnataka.

On the question that those who toiled should also get preference instead of those who are liked by the people, Shivakumar said when Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao had resigned as the Congress Legislature Party president and head of the state unit respectively after the party's rout in 2019 by-elections, then Congress national president Sonia Gandhi had reposed faith in him and made him president.

Also Read | D K Shivakumar breaks down, thanks Sonia Gandhi

Shivakumar also recalled that when he was in jail in a money laundering case, Gandhi had visited him to show her support.

"I had not done anything wrong for myself. Whatever I did was for the party. All my sufferings were for the party," he asserted.

The Congress state chief, who won the Assembly election on Saturday from Kanakapura, said he had toiled day and night while taking everyone along.

"Everyone was saying that there are differences between me and Siddaramaiah but let me tell you not a single iota of difference is there. I did not give anyone a chance. I just kept myself grounded and walked my path," Shivakumar added.

The Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections with a thumping majority by winning 135 out of 224 seats whereas the ruling BJP could garner only 66 seats.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Congress
D K Shivakumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

 