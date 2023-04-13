Election FAQs: What are the requirements for registering to vote?

With Karnataka Assembly elections less than a month away, first time voters in the state might be wondering what exactly are the requirements to register as a voter in the upcoming polls.

As per the election commission, You can enroll as a voter if you:

are an Indian citizen.

have attained the age of 18 years on the qualifying date i.e. 1st of January of the year of revision of electoral roll.

are ordinarily resident of the part/polling area of the constituency where you want to be enrolled.

are not disqualified to be enrolled as an elector.

If you meet the above criteria, you can register as a voter through voter portal or by downloading the Voter Helpline application on your mobile phones.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are set to take place on May 10 with results set to be announced on May 13.

