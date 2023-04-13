Election FAQs: Requirements for registering to vote

Election FAQs: What are the requirements for registering to vote?

Assembly elections in Karnataka are set to take place on May 10 with results set to be announced on May 13

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2023, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 23:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

With Karnataka Assembly elections less than a month away, first time voters in the state might be wondering what exactly are the requirements to register as a voter in the upcoming polls.

Also Read | Karnataka Elections | What is model code of conduct?

As per the election commission, You can enroll as a voter if you:

  • are an Indian citizen.

  • have attained the age of 18 years on the qualifying date i.e. 1st of January of the year of revision of electoral roll.

  • are ordinarily resident of the part/polling area of the constituency where you want to be enrolled.

  • are not disqualified to be enrolled as an elector.

If you meet the above criteria, you can register as a voter through voter portal or by downloading the Voter Helpline application on your mobile phones.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are set to take place on May 10 with results set to be announced on May 13.
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Election FAQs
Assembly Elections 2023

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

 