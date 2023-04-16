I am pained and disturbed, says CM Bommai on Shettar's exit

In keeping with the BJP’s decision to groom a new generation of leaders, the party denied a ticket to Jagadish Shettar, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clarified on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at his Adarshnagar residence, Bommai said, “The party in the state saw the first line of leaders grow under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa. In the second-rung we have leaders like C C Patil, V Somanna, Murugesh Nirani, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Shashikala Jolle and Dattatreya Patil Revoor among others. The party has now decided to give a chance to the next line of leaders.”

Also Read | Saddened by Savadi's decision to join Congress, says CM Bommai

Defending the new experiment adopted by the BJP in Karnataka, Bommai said, “The party on several occasions, under the leadership of Modi, has taken several decisions to usher in changes in political order within the party in several states.”

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured Shettar of a better position in the party and offered a ticket to a family member or person of his choice. But he’s (Shettar) in no mood to listen. Shettar is a senior leader. He was the one who taught us the ideology and principles of the party and politics. I am pained and disturbed by his decision,” Bommai said and added that Shettar is no doubt a prominent Lingayat leader in north Karnataka but his exit will not dent the party’s prospects as it has a solid base.

Replying to a query over the delay in informing Shettar about ticket denial, Bommai said, “The state and the district core committees had included Shettar’s name. But the party leadership chose not to issue a ticket to Shettar. If that is the case, how would we inform him before the party central committee’s decision?”