Income Tax dept 'raids' residence of Yousuf Shariff aka KGF Babu

Income Tax officials are said to be searching the central Bengaluru residence of suspended Congress leader Yousuf Shariff, aka KGF Babu.

While the development hasn't been officially confirmed, a team of Income Tax department officials is said to have reached Babu's house on Millers Tank Bund Road in Vasanthnagar around 5.30 am as part of an investigation into suspected tax evasion. The searches are said to be ongoing.

The development comes days after Babu's wife, Shaziya Tarannum, 37, filed nomination papers as an independent candidate from Chickpet for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.

Babu himself aspired for the Congress ticket but didn't get it. He then fielded his wife. The Congress has fielded former MLA, R V Devaraj.

For several months in the run-up to the elections, Babu has engaged in what he describes as social service, distributing cash, cheques and household essentials among the residents of Chickpet. He has also pledged to gift spacious flats to slum dwellers.

In the affidavit that Tarannum filed with the Election Commission of India on April 13, she declared that she was a housewife with zero income but owned movable assets worth Rs 40.59 lakh.

On the other hand, Babu earned Rs 46 crore in the outgoing financial year. He also declared Rs 1,538 crore in immovable assets and Rs 83 crore in movable assets. Among his movable assets is a Rolls Royce that he purchased for Rs 2 crore in 2017.

Babu also declared liabilities to the tune of Rs 63 crore, besides disclosing Rs 13.43 crore in income-tax dues. He stated that he had filed an appeal in the case.

Babu's is the true rags-to-riches story. Born in the Kolar district, he dropped out of class 4 but made a fortune selling railway scrap in Bengaluru.

Last year, Babu and his wife were questioned in a money-laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Two years ago, Babu lost the MLC election on a Congress ticket.