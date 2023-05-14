Karnataka Politics Live: 'No difference with Siddaramaiah', says DKS as Cong prepares to pick CM

Congress' best performance since 1999 would serve as a morale-booster for the battles ahead, especially the 2023 Lok sabha elections as the party swept Karnataka with a thumping majority, winning 135 seats. The BJP fell way behind the magic number and managed to bag only 66 seats. Track latest updates of Karnataka Assembly election results only with DH.
After the CLP meet, our observers will share their opinion with the high command, and then they (high command) will send their decision: Kharge
People are tired of PM Modi, says Jairam Ramesh
Bommai speaks on Karnataka election result
Owaisi hopes Congress fulfils its promises made in Karnataka
"I hope that Congress fulfils the promises it made to the people of Karnataka," says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)
What Jairam Ramesh said on Congress's Karnataka win
Swamiji has always guided me...: DK Shivakumar on his visit to mutt earlier in the day
This Mutt is a holy place for me. Swamiji has always guided me. Swamiji Gave me complete guidance even when the Income Tax raids took place. I asked for 134 seats and I got more than that: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar
Bajrang Bali, Lord Ram poster outside Siddaramaiah's residence being removed
If Opposition is united then BJP can't remain in power: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
We are saying from the beginning that if the Opposition is united then BJP can't remain in power. After the Karnataka polls, a wave has started across the country and people are saying that the days of PM Modi and BJP are coming to an end. If the Opposition will not unite now then the people of the country will not forgive us: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
No difference with Siddaramaiah: DK Shivakumar
Some people say that I have differences with Siddaramaiah but I want to clear that there is no difference between us. Many times I have sacrificed for the party and stood with Siddaramaiah ji. I have given cooperation to Siddaramaiah: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar
BJP's Karnataka defeat responsibility should be given to PM Modi: Baghel
Congress president deputes ex-CM Sushilkumar Shinde, Jitendra Singh, Deepak Babaria as observers for election of CLP leader in Karnataka. (PTI)
Harapanahalli seat winner Latha Mallikarjun meets Siddaramaiah
This is not PM Modi's defeat: Bommai on BJP's Karnataka poll debacle
The state president Nalin Kateel will not step down. Today, some MLAs were present at the state BJP office. We accepted our defeat humbly. This is not PM Modi's defeat, he is a national leader. The Congress leadership has lost in the entire country: Outgoing Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
'CM's name will be announced in 2-3 days'
"CM's name will be announced within 2-3 days, and we are also preparing for the cabinet to be formed as soon as possible" says Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain. (PTI)
Bommai calls for course correction as Cong preps for crucial meet
We had an informal meeting with our president and we have discussed certain issues and we'll shortly call elected representatives and the people who contested. We will have in-depth analysis and do the correction course to come back to power in the Lok Sabha elections: Outgoing Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Kharge leaves for crucial Congress meet
Not a political meet, says Priyank Kharge after Siddaramaiah arrives at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence
It was a courtesy call between the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah, this was not a political meeting. CLP meeting will take place where the final decision for the CM will be taken: Congress MLA Priyank Kharge
Congress workers celebrate party win in Karnataka assembly election at Palace Road
Sachin Pilot on why Karnataka voted for Congress
We need to change the entire system, and make it transparent as paper leak is a serious issue and needs to be resolved. Middle-class suffers the most because of corruption and the allegations we had put on Bommai govt have proved to be right and this is why people have voted for us in Karnataka: Congress leader Sachin Pilot (ANI)
Congress leaders recite Hanuman Chalisa at Mumbai temple
DK Shivakumar visits mutt after Congress win in Karnataka
Modi wave is over and now our wave...: Sanjay Raut
The Modi wave is over and now our wave is coming across the country. Our preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has started and today a meeting has been called under the chairmanship of Sharad Pawar, we will discuss about the 2024 elections in this meeting and start preparing for it: Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut
Priyank Kharge also at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence
Siddaramaiah arrives at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrives at the residence of party national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru.
Elected members will choose Karnataka CM...: Congress leader
Congress leader responds to media queries on next Karnataka CM after party's landslide win
"In today's (CLP) meeting, the high command will consider everyone's opinion and deliver a decision based on the consensus reached," Congress leader Sharan Prakash Patil said, in response to media queries on next CM of Karnataka. (ANI)
In every party, ambitions will be there. Not only DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah even MB Patil and G Parameshwara are also interested. Only one will become CM & the party's high command & MLAs will decide that. I will get minister (post): Ramalinga Reddy, Karnataka Congress working president
Now, poster backing Congress's DK Shivakumar as Karnataka CM emerges
Karnataka Assembly polls: 13 ministers among bigwigs who bit the dust at hustings
Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who quit the BJP and joined Congress, was routed in his own bastion of Hubli-Dharwad (Central) by over 30,000 votes. As many as 13 sitting BJP ministers lost their seats. Four-time Chikmagalur BJP MLA C T Ravi also lost, making it another big defeat. Read more
Firecrackers being burst outside Siddaramaiah's Bengaluru residence
DK Shivakumar to meet his spiritual guru
"I am going to Nonavinakere to meet my spiritual guru, Ajjayya. I had said that our numbers will be 136," Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said. Congress got an absolute majority with 135 seats in the Karnataka elections yesterday. (ANI)
Poster referring to Siddaramaiah as 'next K'taka CM' put up outside his B'luru home
Money power has played crucial role, Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar on his Karnataka poll defeat
Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar? Voting likely at CLP meet
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting is scheduled to be held on Sunday evening where MLAs are likely to 'vote' to elect their leader who will be the new chief minister of Karnataka. Read More
BJP clinches Jayanagar cliffhanger by 16 votes; Congress mulls legal route
It was the cliffhanger election legends are made of. The BJP’s C K Ramamurthy beat Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy by a measly 16 votes to win the Jayanagar assembly seat at Saturday midnight after a long, tense counting of votes at SSRMV PU College. Read More
Karnataka Assembly Election Results: Congress routs BJP, faces CM test
The Congressroared to a thumping win in Karnataka bagging 136 seats in the Assembly polls, as heavy anti-incumbency and perceived voter anger against the BJP, whose tumultuous reign was marred by a series of controversies and allegations of widespread corruption, cost it dearly. Read More