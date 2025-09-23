Outer Bengaluru in worst shape as dataset shows reality of pothole conditions

<p>Bengaluru: A consolidated pothole dataset — compiled from citizen complaints and inputs from the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) — shows roads on the city’s outskirts are in worse shape than those in central Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Corporations have sought a month’s time to complete repairs.</p>.<p>Byatarayanapura zone in the Bengaluru North City Corporation has recorded the highest number of potholes, followed by RR Nagar in the West, and Mahadevapura in the East.</p>.<p>Ward-level roads — usually asphalted once in five years and before assembly elections — accounted for about 9,973 potholes, while arterial and sub-arterial roads reported 4,400 potholes despite large allocations for upkeep.</p>.Potholed roads in Bengaluru: BJP to block roads across Karnataka in protest.<p>The data shows North Corporation leads in detection and repair, fixing 3,057 of 4,870 potholes (62.8 per cent).</p>.<p>In contrast, West Corporation has the most potholes (3,639) but the lowest repair rate (18.6 per cent), exposing a wide gap. The East (47.6 per cent), South (54 per cent), and Central (42.7 per cent) zones have made moderate progress.</p>.<p><strong>New app in the works</strong></p>.<p>M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), said a new app is being developed to collect public feedback after potholes are repaired.</p>.<p>"The app will be made public very soon," he said. “Each corporation is filling about 300 potholes daily. We have our own hot mix plant, and adequate stock of hot and cold mix and eco-fix materials. Jetpatcher machines will also be deployed," he added.</p>.<p>Swetha S, a resident of Balagere, said several stretches in east Bengaluru are unfit for motorists. “Some sections of Panathur Road have been asphalted, but the work is of poor quality. In Balagere, no asphalting or road repair has been done. The Varthur–Gunjur stretch is also in a terrible condition,” she said.</p>.<p>Bengaluru East City Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh held a detailed meeting with representatives from BESCOM, KPTCL, BWSSB, GAIL, Railways, and the police to fix damaged roads. It was decided to make Panathur, Balagere, Vibgyor School Road, Gear School Road, Jayanthinagar, and Arakere Lake stretches motorable at the earliest. He issued directions to this effect after a meeting on Monday.</p>.<p>After Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s review on Saturday, commissioners of various corporations have been meeting engineers and contractors to fast-track pending works.</p>