Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Constituencies under strict surveillance

Under the watchful gaze of cameras, poll personnel, and political parties, votes polled in all 28 assembly constituencies will be counted at four centers in Bengaluru on Saturday. The BBMP has installed webcasting facilities at all 481 tables where the votes will be counted in the presence of candidates and their agents, but the video footage will not be streamed live to the public. The counting exercise will commence at 8 am.

Speaking to reporters, District Electoral Officer (DEO) Tushar Girinath said the four counting centers – BMS Women’s College in Basavanagudi, SSMRV PU College in 4th Block Jayanagar, Mount Carmel College, and St. Joseph’s High School – have been guarded with three layers of security. “Around 20,000 postal ballots will be counted first. The entire counting process will be recorded. We have also increased the number of observers,” he said.

A mesh has been placed across all counting tables to separate the poll personnel and the political agents, Girinath added. “We have made all arrangements to ensure the counting exercise will take place smoothly without any untoward incidents,” he said.

The election for the Karnataka Assembly was held in one phase on May 10. Over 53.43 lakh out of the 97 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise in Bengaluru, while the total turnout percentage across the state was approximately 72.82 per cent, slightly higher than the 2018 and 2013 elections.

According to officials in Bengaluru, a total of 8,802 control units, 8,802 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs), and 9,816 ballot units (BUs) – where the fate of all contesting candidates is sealed – have been stored in the four counting centers, guarded by paramilitary forces, police personnel, and civil defense. These centers have a total of 42 counting halls.

Citizens can view the live counting results on the CEO Karnataka website or by downloading the voter helpline mobile application on their smartphones. Results are also uploaded on the Election Commission of India's official website. There are a total of 34 counting centers across the state.

The BBMP has made parking arrangements outside the counting center only for the polling staff, police personnel, candidates, and party agents.