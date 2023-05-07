Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: No alcohol available these 4 days

The Karnataka Assembly election, slated to take place on May 10, will bring four dry days to the state. As per the Election Commission's declaration on March 31, alcohol won't be available in Karnataka on May 8, 9,10, and 13.

The service and sale of alcohol will remain banned in all establishments that fall within the polling area for a period of 48 hours. This will end with the hour fixed for the conclusion of polling.

The ECI in its letter to the Chief Electoral Officer and Chief Secretary noted that this would also include dates of re-polling if there are any.

Track the latest news on Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Liquor sale is also banned in the state on May 13, the day of counting with the ECI saying counting is slated to start at 8 am on that day. "The storage of liquor by individuals shall be curtailed during the above period," the ECI has directed.

The polling in the state has also brought a spell of dry days for liquor outlets along the border. Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) outlets will be closed on May 10 beginning 48 hours before the elections with the Model Code of Conduct coming into effect. These outlets are just 5 km away from the Karnataka border and are situated in Nachikuppam, Thally, Jawalagiri, Kottayur, Karnur, Sokkapuram, Berigai, Mugalapalli, Bagalur, Sevaganapalli.

These will remain closed from 6 am on May 8 to midnight on May 10. The Hindu also reported that two hotels and resort bars would remain closed on these dates in compliance with the MCC.

Ahead of the polls, there have been seizures aplenty in the state including alcohol worth nearly Rs 74 crore being seized.