<p>Udupi: A 25-year-old youth from Malpe lost Rs 5.7 lakh in an online task fraud carried out through the Telegram app.</p><p>According to police, on August 24 the victim received a message from an unknown person identifying as Poonam, who offered him the chance to earn money by working from home. Believing the offer, he shared his personal and bank details. He was then added to a Telegram group and told that each completed task would earn him Rs 20.</p><p>After finishing 10 tasks, the victim received Rs 900 in his bank account. He was later told to invest money to earn higher returns. Trusting the scheme, he transferred Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 from his account. Soon, Rs 9,100 was credited back to him, which increased his confidence in the scheme</p>.Man extorted of Rs 4.44 lakh with morphed obscene video, Rajasthan youth arrested in Udupi.<p>In the following days, he received more links and was guided by new handlers using the names Roojani and Krishna. Between August 24 and August 27, he was gradually lured into transferring a total of Rs 5.7 lakh online.</p><p>When he realised he had been cheated, he approached Malpe police. A case has been registered under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.</p>