Karnataka Politics Live: Banners put up across Bengaluru in support of Siddaramaiah, DKS

After four days of intense wrangling, Congress on Thursday early morning finalised Siddaramaiah to be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka while D K Shivakumar will become the Deputy Chief Minister. Shivakumar, who is the Karnataka Congress president, called a meeting of Congress Legislature Party in Bengaluru on Thursday at 7 pm to elect the leader of the CLP. The oath taking ceremony will take place in Bengaluru Kanteerava stadium on Saturday in the presence of Congress leadership.