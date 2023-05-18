Karnataka Politics Live: Banners put up across Bengaluru in support of Siddaramaiah, DKS

After four days of intense wrangling, Congress on Thursday early morning finalised Siddaramaiah to be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka while D K Shivakumar will become the Deputy Chief Minister. Shivakumar, who is the Karnataka Congress president, called a meeting of Congress Legislature Party in Bengaluru on Thursday at 7 pm to elect the leader of the CLP. The oath taking ceremony will take place in Bengaluru Kanteerava stadium on Saturday in the presence of Congress leadership. Track updates on Karnataka election results and more only on DH!
Meanwhile, Dinesh Gundu Rao has reached K C Venugopal's residence.
How the formula to break impasses was finalised
According to DH sources, aformula to break the impasse was finalised during a video conference between Kharge and Sonia Gandhi. Sources said Rahul Gandhi also favoured that the leader with highest number of MLAs' support should be chosen.
Banners put up outside the residence of D K Shivakumar
Heavy security has been deployed outside the residence of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah who has been named as the next Karnataka CM.
Banners put up in support of Siddaramaiah outside his Bengaluru residence
Shivakumar calls CLP meeting at 7 pm in Bengaluru to elect new leader
Shivakumar, who is the Karnataka Congress president, called a meeting of Congress Legislature Party in Bengaluru on Thursday at 7 pmto elect the leader of the CLP. Sources said Shivakumar , who would be the lone Deputy Chief Minister, would propose the name of Siddaramaiah.
DK ‘The Rock’ Shivakumar, the Congress Man Friday
"I believe in one thing,” DK Shivakumar said. “A single man with courage makes a majority."
This was Shivakumar, 61, projecting himself as the ‘lone wolf’ who steered Congress to a big victory in Karnataka and making a case for him to become the chief minister.
Karnataka is in safe and caring hands of Siddaramaiah, DKS: Pawan Khera
Swearing-in ceremony of new K'taka CM Siddaramaiah to be held on May 20 in Bengaluru
The oath taking ceremony of the new Karnataka Chief Ministerand his deputy will take place in Bengaluru Kanteerava stadium on Saturday in the presence of Congress leadership, which would also include party Chief Ministers. The Congress also plans to make it a show of Opposition unity by inviting top leaders to the event.
Siddaramaiah is next Karnataka CM, D K Shivakumar to be his deputy
