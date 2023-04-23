Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshow in Mangaluru on April 27

Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshow in Mangaluru on April 27

Prior to the roadshow, Gandhi will interact with the fishermen community in the Kaup town of Udupi district

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 23 2023, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 15:48 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah, in Kudalasangama, Karnataka, April 23, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

With just a few days left for the Karnataka assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take part in a roadshow in Mangaluru on April 27. Prior to the roadshow, Gandhi will interact with the fishermen community in the Kaup town of Udupi district, said All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and Kerala MLA (Angamaly constituency) Roji John.

The roadshow will be held from the Collector’s Gate to A B Shetty Circle in Mangaluru, covering around 2 kilometres. At the end of the roadshow, Gandhi is likely to address the gathering. Congress party workers, NSUI members and Youth Congress leaders from all eight assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada will take part in the road show.

Karnataka MLC Manjunath Bhandari said that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will arrive in Mangaluru on the evening of April 24 and will address a public rally in Sullia town on April 25 at noon. This will kick-start the electoral campaign of Congress candidates from Sullia, Puttur and Belthangady constituencies. Later, Kharge will address a Congress workers' meeting at the TMA Pai hall in Mangaluru at 4 pm.

