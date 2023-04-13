Karnataka polls: 221 nominations filed on first day

As many as 221 persons, including BJP and Congress candidates, filed nominations on the first day of the official notification published on Thursday.

As per the statement by the Chief Electoral Officer, the BJP led the recognised parties with 27 nominations. It was followed by Congress (26), JD-S (12) AAP (10) and Bahujan Samaj Party (1). A total of 100 nominations were received by unrecognised parties along with 45 independent nominations.

Murugesh Nirani (Bilgi), Dr K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapur), CC Patil (Naragund), S T Somashekar (Yashwantpur), V Sunil Kumar (Karkala) were some of the BJP candidates who submitted the nominations.

Several Congress leaders also filed nominations, including Rudrappa Lamani (Haveri), Rajashekhar Patil (Humnabad), SS Mallikarjun (Davangere North), Appaji alias C S Nadagowda, Roopakala M (Kolar Gold Field) among others. In Bengaluru, former mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun filed nomination for the Chickpet constituency as Congress candidate though the party is yet to announce a candidate for the same.

April 20 is the last date for filing nomination while scrutiny of the nomination papers will begin on April 21. Candidates will have time till April 24 to withdraw the nomination.