Karnataka polls: Mathai, Brijesh Kalappa in AAP’s first ticket list

K'taka polls: Mathai, Brijesh Kalappa in AAP’s 1st list

The list includes former KAS officer K Mathai and Supreme Court advocate Brijesh Kalappa who was earlier with Congress

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 20 2023, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 17:05 ist
Brijesh Kalappa, K Mathai. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh, Pushkar V

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its first list of 80 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election. 

The list includes former KAS officer K Mathai and Supreme Court advocate Brijesh Kalappa who was earlier with Congress. 

Mathai will contest from Congress-ruled Shantinagar and Kalappa from Chickpet, which is currently held by the BJP. 

Of the 80 candidates, seven are women. This includes Gagana Sukanya, Pulikeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasmurthy’s sister who will contest from KGF. AAP co-convener Shantala Damle will contest from Mahalakshmi Layout. 

“We are happy to have seven farmers and seven women on our first list. Our next list will have more women,” AAP state president Prithvi Reddy said, adding that a majority of the candidates are aged below 45. 

Reddy himself is not on the first list. In the 2018 election, Reddy had contested unsuccessfully from the Sarvagnanagar constituency. 

 

Aam Aadmi Party
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls

