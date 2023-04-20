Karnataka polls: Nearly 5,000 nominations filed, scrutiny from April 21

The total number of nomination papers filed for the 224 Legislative Assembly segments in the state neared the 5,000 mark and the Election Commission is set to begin the scrutiny of the documents from Friday.

Among the 4,943 nomination papers, there are some repeats where the candidates have filed more than one. Some candidates, including rebel leaders, are expected to withdraw their nomination papers by Monday, the last day for the withdrawal of nomination papers.

Krishna Byregowda (Byatarayanapura) walked with hundreds of his supporters to file nomination papers. Congress' Byrati Suresh and BJP's Katta Jagadish also filed nominations for Hebbal. BJP's Sridhar Reddy (BTM Layout) and Congress's S Balaraju Gowda (Yashwantpur) filed their papers.

In the Yelahanka constituency, Congress candidate B Keshavarajanna went to file nominations with a huge rally where actor Darshan was a star attraction.

Value of seizures touches Rs 36 crore

Cash, liquor, freebies and other materials, worth Rs 36.23 crore, were seized within the 24 hours preceding Thursday evening, taking the total value of the seizures to Rs 239.52 crore.

The value of 40.59 kg of gold and 20.69 kg of silver seized in the Tarikere constituency was estimated at Rs 23.51 crore. In the Ramadurga constituency, Rs 1.53 crore in cash was seized.

Officials seized 1.79 lakh litres of liquor, worth Rs 5.1 crore, the biggest catch since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29. Till now, 12.52 lakh litres of spirit have been seized.